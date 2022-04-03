IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Zelenskyy Calls for Ceasefire Before Potential Peace Negotiations

The Sunday Show

Zelenskyy Calls for Ceasefire Before Potential Peace Negotiations

06:02

In an interview Sunday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a Russian ceasefire. It comes as Russian forces pull back from the Kyiv area, leaving behind death and destruction. The next couple of weeks will be critical for both countries as they work towards a potential peace negotiation, so what's next?April 3, 2022

    Zelenskyy Calls for Ceasefire Before Potential Peace Negotiations

