Zelenskyy Calls for Ceasefire Before Potential Peace Negotiations
06:02
Share this -
copied
In an interview Sunday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a Russian ceasefire. It comes as Russian forces pull back from the Kyiv area, leaving behind death and destruction. The next couple of weeks will be critical for both countries as they work towards a potential peace negotiation, so what's next?April 3, 2022
DeSantis questions Disney's special operating status after company opposes anti-gay bill
05:19
Now Playing
Zelenskyy Calls for Ceasefire Before Potential Peace Negotiations
06:02
UP NEXT
Glenn Ivey is among the crowded field running in Maryland's 4th Congressional district
04:57
To recuse or not to recuse? A question only the Supreme Court can answer
05:26
One-on-One with State Department Spokesman Ned Price
07:51
Study: states with high murder rates more likely to be Republican