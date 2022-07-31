IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Young Black voters talk politics ahead of November's midterms

    05:12
The Sunday Show

Young Black voters talk politics ahead of November's midterms

05:12

MSNBC correspondent Trymaine Lee sat down with 3 HBCU students as part of an upcoming tour of HBCUs across the South. The students reveal what issues matter to them in the upcoming elections.July 31, 2022

    Young Black voters talk politics ahead of November's midterms

