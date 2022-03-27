IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

World Central Kitchen serving hundreds of thousands of hot meals per day across Eastern Europe

07:02

Millions of Ukrainians may have been displaced from their homes, but they still need to eat. American chef José Andrés joins Jonathan Capehart from Lviv to discuss how he and his team at World Central Kitchen are serving more than 200,000 hot meals per day across six countries as millions flee Vladimir Putin's devastating invasion.March 27, 2022

