Why the Republican Party just can't get enough of Vladimir Putin
MSNBC Contributor Charlie Sykes and Washington Post columnist Max Boot join Jonathan Capehart to break down the GOP's ongoing embrace of authoritarianism, and how a new faction of Russophiles spurred by Trump's constant praise of Putin is causing new problems for the Republican Party.Feb. 27, 2022
White House Press Secretary Talks Russia, State of the Union, Supreme Court
