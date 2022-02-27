Why the Republican Party just can't get enough of Vladimir Putin

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MSNBC Contributor Charlie Sykes and Washington Post columnist Max Boot join Jonathan Capehart to break down the GOP's ongoing embrace of authoritarianism, and how a new faction of Russophiles spurred by Trump's constant praise of Putin is causing new problems for the Republican Party.Feb. 27, 2022

