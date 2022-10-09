IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Why Black people feel Jackson's 'seat at the table' is ours, too

Jonathan Capehart shares his thoughts on the latest vessel for African Americans' aspirations, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. She's the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court and the third Black person ever to sit on its mahogany bench. And she showed up and showed out during her first week at work.Oct. 9, 2022

