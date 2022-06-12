IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Why Black people are afraid of 'crazy' White people

    03:29
The Sunday Show

Why Black people are afraid of ‘crazy’ White people

In Jonathan Capehart's essay this week: "Black people are not afraid of White people. We’re afraid of 'crazy' White people. Let me try to explain."June 12, 2022

    Why Black people are afraid of ‘crazy’ White people

