White House Press Secretary Talks Russia, State of the Union, Supreme Court
11:14
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki sits down with Jonathan to discuss the ongoing clash between Ukraine and Russia, President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address and the President's Supreme Court pick. In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin telling his nuclear defense forces to be on "high alert," Psaki said, "This is just an escalatory attempt to justify further action on their part."Feb. 27, 2022
