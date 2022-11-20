IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Karen Bass elected as next Los Angeles Mayor

    04:16

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: "We want to live. Is that so much to ask for?"

    05:23

  • Progressives prepare for new GOP-controlled House

    03:48
    What the special counsel means for Donald Trump

    02:40
    The End of an Era as the House Democrats Usher in a New Generation of Leadership

    02:54

  • Officials praise 'heroic' patrons who stopped gunman in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting

    02:44

  • Florida voters elect first Gen Z member to Congress

    06:33

  • President Obama and the Fight to Protect Democracy

    05:46

  • Maryland's historic win electing state's first Black governor

    06:49

  • GOP's 2024 candidate field takes new shape

    07:49

  • Senate Democrats ecstatic after dazzling midterm results

    06:01

  • Actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody: Get out and vote!

    06:19

  • Kerry Washington hits the streets in the battle for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

    09:23

  • Sen. Cory Booker jumps on campaign trail with Democrats

    06:52

  • Lt. Gov. Barnes on Senate race "This is a vote for the future of [Wisconsin]"

    06:59

  • Voters in Georgia set early voting record

    06:29

  • Americans face voter intimidation at the polls

    03:19

  • Exclusive with Josh Shapiro: "Our fundamental freedoms are on the ballot"

    02:56

  • Polls show tight races in key states

    03:20

  • Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi

    04:12

What the special counsel means for Donald Trump

02:40

Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones joins The Sunday Show's Jonathan Capehart to discuss Merrick Garland's appointment of a special counsel to take over two criminal investigations into the former President and current presidential contender, Donald Trump.Nov. 20, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

