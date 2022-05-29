IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    What should white people do?

    04:11
The Sunday Show

What should white people do?

04:11

What duty do white Americans have when it comes to stamping out the scourges of gun violence and white supremacy in the United States and what can they do right now? Anti-racism educators Robin DiAngelo and Tim Wise stop by The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart to discuss.May 29, 2022

