  • White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary on Pandemic, Gun Control and Biden's meeting with Putin

    10:13

  • The uncertain future of precedent in the Supreme Court

    06:52

  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Trump: "He Loves San Francisco, Doesn't He?"

    09:05

  • Extremists have taken over the Republican Party

    08:48

  • The Bye Line: Just like the 1980s AIDS crisis, COVID is not "overhyped"

    02:37

  • The Bye Line: Keep your eyes on the prize and pass the Build Back Better Act

    01:49

  • How Race Impacts the Self Defense Argument

    11:01

  • Jury finds 'Unite the Right' organizers liable

    06:52

  • The Infrastructure Bill in Action

    07:03

  • Rep. Maxine Waters addresses extremism in the GOP

    05:05

  • New covid variant prompts travel restrictions

    04:11

  • The Bye Line: Ignore the negative narratives, Vice President Harris must follow her instincts

    04:01

  • The GOP Appears to Glorify Violence

    08:39

  • Breaking down what's next for the Jan. 6 investigation

    05:01

  • Gun Rights Supporters Celebrate Rittenhouse Verdict

    07:49

  • Sen. Debbie Stabenow on Build Back Better: 'This is investing in the future for our kids and our economy'

    05:18

  • Rep. Ro Khanna on Build Back Better: "If you value families, you should be for other people being able to take care of their families"

    03:53

  • MTP Compressed: House passes Build Back Better bill amid political divisions

    02:32

  • Velshi: Oil drilling is wildly profitable. But some things are more important

    04:21

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Build Back Better bill: “I’m confident the president will secure the votes necessary to pass this”

    05:15

The Sunday Show

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary on Pandemic, Gun Control and Biden's meeting with Putin

10:13

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sat down with Jonathan to talk about curbing the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, President Biden's upcoming call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, gun control in the wake of the Michigan school shooting and the latest jobs numbers.Dec. 5, 2021

