Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot
10:13
Share this -
copied
After Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dashed any hope of a filibuster carveout, passage of federal voting rights legislation next week is looking dire -- but activists continue to fight. As former first lady of Washington D.C. Cora Masters Barry told Jonathan Capehart, "When people fuss and fight and talk about voting, what they really are talking about is freedom."Jan. 16, 2022
Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy
08:39
Now Playing
Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot
10:13
UP NEXT
One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."
07:53
Jonathan Capehart explains why he's worried about democracy
03:21
"Make them vote .. and forever state what side they're on," says Rev. Sharpton.
05:56
Rep. Sewell: "A high sign of hypocrisy" that lawmakers who approved Voting Rights Act in 2006 won't act now