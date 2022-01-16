IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot

10:13

After Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dashed any hope of a filibuster carveout, passage of federal voting rights legislation next week is looking dire -- but activists continue to fight. As former first lady of Washington D.C. Cora Masters Barry told Jonathan Capehart, "When people fuss and fight and talk about voting, what they really are talking about is freedom."Jan. 16, 2022

