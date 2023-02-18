IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Harris: Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' during war with Ukraine

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is delivering aid to Ukraine ‘safely, securely, and quickly’

    04:39

  • VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

    05:40

  • How Cisco is doing good for the world - and their business

    06:46

  • NATO allies discuss Ukraine aid; fmr. Ukrainian president says country needs 'game changer'

    06:47

  • 'A House Made of Splinters' follows the lives of children in a Ukrainian orphanage

    07:26

  • U.N Amb. on war-torn Ukraine sending rescue workers to Turkey

    03:54

  • UK announces new wave of sanctions on one of Russia's top ransomware groups

    07:06

  • Ukraine needs more weapons, says NATO secretary general

    11:58

  • How Poland is leading efforts to help Ukraine

    07:55

  • Salman Rushdie gives exclusive interview to the New Yorker

    08:30

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: “The Russians don’t know why they’re fighting”

    05:06

  • How Russia is importing western products despite sanctions

    06:14

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin's attempts to restore Russia's lost empire destined to fail

    08:22

  • The Last Thing: Speaking truth to lies

    02:40

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s Ukraine war comparison is disgusting

    01:54

  • Russia's mercenary Wagner Group sanctioned by U.S.

    05:21

  • Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza

    03:51

  • Ukraine top prosecutor: Russia needs to be held accountable for 'more than 65,000' war crimes

    05:46

  • Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die” 

    05:13

The Sunday Show

Harris: Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' during war with Ukraine

04:07

Vice president Kamala Harris spoke at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, affirming Russia had committed crimes against humanity during its war with Ukraine. NBC News' Courtney Kube reports on the details of Harris' remarks and the growing call for Russian accountability. Feb. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Harris: Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' during war with Ukraine

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is delivering aid to Ukraine ‘safely, securely, and quickly’

    04:39

  • VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

    05:40

  • How Cisco is doing good for the world - and their business

    06:46

  • NATO allies discuss Ukraine aid; fmr. Ukrainian president says country needs 'game changer'

    06:47

  • 'A House Made of Splinters' follows the lives of children in a Ukrainian orphanage

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All