U.S. in talks with Poland to send Soviet-era jets to Ukraine
09:19
Retired Admiral and former Supreme Commander of NATO James Stavridis joins Jonathan Capehart as the U.S. considers a deal with Warsaw to send their Soviet-era planes to aid Ukrainians' defense against Russia. Plus, amid threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin to view any country's declaration of a no-fly zone as "participation" in the conflict, what can the U.S. and NATO countries do to assist Ukraine?March 6, 2022
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: “It's a full-fledged war."
09:25
Hit in the wallet: U.S. gas prices soar and NATO focuses sanctions on Russian oligarchs
04:06
Brennan: "[Putin] is drunk on power, he is unstable at this point & sees the corners are closing in"
07:46
