To recuse or not to recuse? A question only the Supreme Court can answer

Amid reports of text messages between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, and Trump's then-Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, urging him to overturn the 2020 election, Justice Thomas's impartiality is under scrutiny. NPR's Nina Totenberg joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss how the controversy could impact the Supreme Court.April 3, 2022
