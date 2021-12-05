The uncertain future of precedent in the Supreme Court
More than 65 million Americans could lose access to abortion care if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The Washington Post's Ruth Marcus and MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley join Jonathan Capehart to discuss.Dec. 5, 2021
