The U.S. faces a new type of threat 21 years after the 9/11 attacks

It's been 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. However, an increase in domestic terrorism attacks by right wing extremist groups is forcing the country to once again reevaluate their national security strategy. Jeh Johnson, former Homeland Security Secretary, joins Jonathan to discuss.Sept. 11, 2022