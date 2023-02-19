IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Sunday Show

The potential 2024 GOP presidential primary field is taking shape

09:39

Nikki Haley declared her bid for the presidency in a public announcement this week. At the same time, there is growing speculation about other potential candidates who might mount a challenge against current frontrunner, Donald Trump.Feb. 19, 2023

