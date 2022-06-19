IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Miller family unlocks their family mystery after purchasing a former plantation

The Sunday Show

The Miller family unlocks their family mystery after purchasing a former plantation

In 2020, Fred Miller, who now lives in California, bought an old plantation house and property in his hometown in Virginia at the behest of his sister, Karen Dixon-Rexroth. It turned out to be the property their ancestors were enslaved.June 19, 2022

    The Miller family unlocks their family mystery after purchasing a former plantation

