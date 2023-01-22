IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

The Marine vet running to unseat Sen. Josh Hawley

05:42

Jonathan Capehart sits down with Lucas Kunce, Democratic candidate for Senate in Missouri. The 13-year Marine veteran made headlines with his stirring ad challenging GOP Sen. Josh Hawley. Kunce has zeroed in on Hawley's actions on the day of the Jan. 6th insurrection.Jan. 22, 2023

