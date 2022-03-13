IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

The LGBTQ community is marginalized across the globe -- and here at home

05:20

While LGBTQ Ukrainians struggle to find safety in Europe, American lawmakers are pushing for legislation that targets the LGBTQ community here in the U.S.March 13, 2022

