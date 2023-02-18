IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at home

  • Aunt Gloria makes her "Saturday Show" debut

    04:58

  • Continuing The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

    08:57
  • Now Playing

    The Historical Significance of February 18th

    08:08
  • UP NEXT

    Harris: Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' during war with Ukraine

    04:07

The Sunday Show

The Historical Significance of February 18th

08:08

More than 100 years after the inauguration of Confederate president Jefferson Davis, the echoes of one of America's darkest periods can still be felt today. Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, stops by "The Saturday Show" with Jonathan Capehart to discuss his thoughts on this moment in history.Feb. 18, 2023

  • Aunt Gloria makes her "Saturday Show" debut

    04:58

  • Continuing The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

    08:57
  • Now Playing

    The Historical Significance of February 18th

    08:08
  • UP NEXT

    Harris: Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' during war with Ukraine

    04:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All