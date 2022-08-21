IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

The Evidence Against Donald Trump Keeps Mounting, Even as He Plays the Victim

03:56

The former president is now considering calling for a "Special Master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI during the Mar-a-Lago search. But is this just another ploy to try and change the narrative? Charles Coleman and Jill Wine-Banks break it all down.Aug. 21, 2022

