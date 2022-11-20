IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

The End of an Era as the House Democrats Usher in a New Generation of Leadership

02:54

Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer stopped by The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart to discuss the future of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives and why now is the time for new leadership.Nov. 20, 2022

