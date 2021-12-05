The Bye Line: Just like the 1980s AIDS crisis, COVID is not "overhyped"

In this week’s Bye Line, Jonathan Capehart responds to Sen. Ron Johnson’s remarks that Dr. Fauci “overhyped” the 1980s AIDS crisis and is doing the same with Covid. “AIDS wasn’t ‘overhyped’. It was ignored," Jonathan said. "Donald Trump wanted us to believe that coronavirus was overhyped. He tried to get us to ignore it... and by the eve of his blessed departure from the presidency, 400,000 Americans had died from COVID."Dec. 5, 2021