The Bye Line: Jonathan Capehart calls out Tucker Carlson's homophobia

In this week's Bye Line, Jonathan Capehart calls out Tucker Carlson and his homophobic comments about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg taking paternity leave. "The world has two new people who will be raised by parents who embody the values they live by. Kindness. Hard work. Service. Sacrifice. Empathy. Humility. Integrity. Resilience. Gratitude," he says. "Values Carlson neither possesses nor knows anything about."Oct. 17, 2021