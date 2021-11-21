The Bye Line: Ignore the negative narratives, Vice President Harris must follow her instincts
In this week’s Bye Line, Jonathan Capehart calls out the narrative of dysfunction surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris, and shares his thoughts on the leader she could be. “Harris has great instincts. If she is to ever exercise presidential power in her own right she and her staff must start following them… the sooner Harris and her staff do that, the more successful she will be,” he said.Nov. 21, 2021