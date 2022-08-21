IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

The Battle for Control of the Senate

Senator Mitch McConnell is casting doubt on Republicans' chances to take the Senate majority following new polls that show Democrats leading in key states. MSNBC's Michael Steele breaks down the latest races with Rachel Bitecofer and Tom Perez.Aug. 21, 2022

