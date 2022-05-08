Supreme Court's decision on abortion could shake the midterms

If women's abortion rights are overturned by the Supreme Court, it would be the reversal of a nearly 50-year-old precedent. To make matters worse, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tells USA Today that if Republicans retake the Senate in the midterms and if the high court does indeed toss Roe, a national abortion ban is "possible." The political and cultural implications of what we now face are enormous.May 8, 2022