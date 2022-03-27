Study: states with high murder rates more likely to be Republican
05:40
Share this -
copied
Republicans love to blame crime on Democrats and liberal policies. Last week during the confirmation hearing, multiple senators questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson views branding her as "soft on crime". However, a new report shows among the 10 states with the highest murder rates in 2020 ... eight of them voted for Trump.March 27, 2022
Now Playing
Study: states with high murder rates more likely to be Republican
05:40
UP NEXT
Sen. Padilla on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: "She deserves better"
07:41
How Putin's war in Ukraine can advance immigration policy in the United States
06:10
World Central Kitchen serving hundreds of thousands of hot meals per day across Eastern Europe
07:02
Biden Administration Walks Back Biden's Putin Comments
08:30
British Amb. Karen Pierce reacts to Zelenskyy's plea for more support