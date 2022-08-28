IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Student Loan Forgiveness a win for progressives

06:18

President Biden unveiled his plan this week to cancel up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower. But the move has gotten some pushback from the Republicans and even some moderate democrats. Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells us why this is just the thing Democrats need going into the midterms.Aug. 28, 2022

