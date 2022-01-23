More voter restriction laws were passed in 2021 than any other year in the last decade, and it doesn't look like it'll be stopping any time soon. Republican state lawmakers are floating legislation that would establish election security police forces, and hundreds of mail-in ballot applications are being rejected under Texas' new restrictive voting law.Jan. 23, 2022
Biden-Harris Administration pushes for reset as it enters second year in White House
07:41
Florida GOP priority: protect White people's feelings
05:30
Russia denies plot to install puppet government in Ukraine
06:37
Now Playing
State Attacks on Voting Rights
05:43
UP NEXT
Fake electors and an unsigned executive order take center stage in Jan. 6 investigation
06:21
Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy