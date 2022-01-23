IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

State Attacks on Voting Rights

More voter restriction laws were passed in 2021 than any other year in the last decade, and it doesn't look like it'll be stopping any time soon. Republican state lawmakers are floating legislation that would establish election security police forces, and hundreds of mail-in ballot applications are being rejected under Texas' new restrictive voting law.Jan. 23, 2022

