    Del. Danica Roem's book "Burn the Page" fights for transgender youth

    05:31

  • Public library turns to e-books in nationwide fight against GOP-led book bans

    05:56

  • What will the Jan. 6 committee revelations mean for Democracy?

    06:12

  • The Cost of War

    08:30

  • Democrats may have a new weapon in the fight against the GOP's culture war

    07:26

  • Tim Scott says "critical race theory" teaches kids they are "oppressors" or "victims"

    08:42

  • Rob Reiner: “If you’re voting for Republicans you’re not voting for Republicans, you’re voting for autocracy.”

    06:04

  • Missouri lawmaker goes viral for a speech against an anti-trans sports bill

    05:09

  • Rep. Dean: "Mr. McCarthy has shown himself to not be able to lead… He's a follower"

    08:06

  • Alabama bans medical care to transgender youth

    05:38

  • What's at stake as Jan. 6 committee debates criminal referral for Donald Trump.

    05:42

  • Red and blue states race to reshape abortion access

    05:36

  • Democrats are having second thoughts about President Biden ending 'Title 42'

    06:45

  • Mayor Eric Adams: NYPD is doing its job

    06:39

  • In the face of GOP foolery, "the look" speaks loudly

    08:58

  • Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on the State of the Workplace

    08:50

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Historic Confirmation to the Supreme Court

    06:40

  • Fmr. Amb. Prosper: "War crimes are being committed."

    07:39

  • PM Boris Johnson promises more financial and military aid to Ukraine

    04:48

The Sunday Show

Sheryl Lee Ralph reads Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on The Sunday Show

05:19

Star of the hit series "Abbott Elementary," Sheryl Lee Ralph stops by The Sunday Show and calls out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's hate speech in this must-watch "Sound Off" segment.May 1, 2022

