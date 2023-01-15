IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Shedding light on Emmett Till's legacy

07:02

As we honor Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy, we reflect on a tragic, historic event that motivated Dr. King's fight for civil rights. That is the 1955 kidnapping and murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi. And 68 years later, the fight for justice for Till and his family continues.Jan. 15, 2023

