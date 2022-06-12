IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Senate negotiators reach framework deal on bipartisan gun package

The Sunday Show

Senate negotiators reach deal on framework for new gun laws

01:44

A bipartisan group of senators has reached a deal on a framework for new laws to combat gun violence that includes incentives for red flag laws, enhanced background checks and funding for mental health. NBC's Yamiche Alcindor reports.June 12, 2022

