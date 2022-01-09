Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation05:24
In the wake of more than 30 restrictive voter laws passed nationwide, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) discusses the efforts being made by Democrats to protect voters.Jan. 9, 2022
