Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Russian aggression and the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson.
08:40
Share this -
copied
On the fourth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Amy Klobuchar sat down with Jonathan to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the U.S. and its allies cut off key Russian banks from the SWIFT system. She also shares her prediction for whether the Senate will approve the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.Feb. 27, 2022
White House Press Secretary Talks Russia, State of the Union, Supreme Court
11:14
Why the Republican Party just can't get enough of Vladimir Putin
08:41
A record number of American adults identify as LGBTQ
05:39
Capehart: Why the LGBTQ young people of Gen Z give me so much hope.
04:02
Now Playing
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Russian aggression and the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson.
08:40
UP NEXT
Republicans label Biden Supreme Court pick as "radical left"