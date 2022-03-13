Ruth Ben-Ghiat on Putin: "There isn't much of an off-ramp, because autocrats don't negotiate"
Washington Post columnist Max Boot and New York University history professor and author Ruth Ben-Ghiat discuss whether Russian President Vladimir Putin bit off more than he can chew in Ukraine, as the conflict drags on and he is increasingly backed into a corner.March 13, 2022
