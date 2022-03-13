IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Sunday Show

Russian airstrike on NATO-affiliated military base kills 35 and injures 134

01:23:09

State Department spokesperson Ned Price stops by The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart to discuss White House reaction to Russia's airstrike just 12 miles from Ukraine's border with Poland and what an "off-ramp" for Putin looks like amid his relentless targeting of civilian infrastructure.March 13, 2022

