IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden-Harris Administration pushes for reset as it enters second year in White House

    07:41

  • Florida GOP priority: protect White people's feelings

    05:30
  • Now Playing

    Russia denies plot to install puppet government in Ukraine

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    State Attacks on Voting Rights

    05:43

  • Fake electors and an unsigned executive order take center stage in Jan. 6 investigation

    06:21

  • Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

    08:39

  • Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot

    10:13

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem launches ad targeting trans youth sports

    03:14

  • One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

    07:53

  • Jonathan Capehart explains why he's worried about democracy

    03:21

  • "Make them vote .. and forever state what side they're on," says Rev. Sharpton.

    05:56

  • Rep. Sewell: "A high sign of hypocrisy" that lawmakers who approved Voting Rights Act in 2006 won't act now

    04:10

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in

    06:03

  • Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

    07:32

  • Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation

    05:24

  • Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up

    05:53

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.

    13:01

  • International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy

    06:24

  • Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion

    07:01

  • Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation

    05:44

The Sunday Show

Russia denies plot to install puppet government in Ukraine

06:37

Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer joins Jonathan Capehart on whether Russia is really at the negotiating table in good faith as tensions between Russia and the West mount over the Russian troops amassed at Ukraine's border.Jan. 23, 2022

  • Biden-Harris Administration pushes for reset as it enters second year in White House

    07:41

  • Florida GOP priority: protect White people's feelings

    05:30
  • Now Playing

    Russia denies plot to install puppet government in Ukraine

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    State Attacks on Voting Rights

    05:43

  • Fake electors and an unsigned executive order take center stage in Jan. 6 investigation

    06:21

  • Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

    08:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All