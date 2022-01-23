Russia denies plot to install puppet government in Ukraine
Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer joins Jonathan Capehart on whether Russia is really at the negotiating table in good faith as tensions between Russia and the West mount over the Russian troops amassed at Ukraine's border.Jan. 23, 2022
