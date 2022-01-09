Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion
07:01
Share this -
copied
A new analysis found at least 15 GOP candidates running to be the top election official in their states have questioned the legitimacy of Biden's victory. Democratic Texas Rep. Colin Allred joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the potentially disastrous consequences for the nation if any of them wins.Jan. 9, 2022
Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation
05:24
Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up
05:53
Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.
13:01
International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy
06:24
Now Playing
Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion
07:01
UP NEXT
Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation