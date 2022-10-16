IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?

    Chris Jones running to be governor of Arkansas

  • Coiner of the term "critical race theory" brings banned books to voters

  • Atlantic's Franklin Foer: Trump Indictment "Inevitable"

  • Black Actors Bring New Perspective to Arthur Miller's, 'Death of a Salesman'

  • Moore “absolutely exhausted” by “getting lectured by Republicans on patriotism.”

  • Why Black people feel Jackson's 'seat at the table' is ours, too

  • Rep. Val Demings buckles down in Florida's Senate Race

  • GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker after abortion bombshell

  • Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

  • Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

  • Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress

  • Justice Jackson begins work as the first Black Woman on the Supreme Court

  • EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"

  • Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate

  • W.H. Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms joins The Sunday Show for exclusive interview

  • New documentary captures life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier

  • Democrat Cheri Beasley in a tight race for senator from deep-red North Carolina.

  • "Declassify, we do": Cohen says Jedi mind tricks don't work for declassification

Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?

Republicans are making crime a central issue with the midterms a little more than three weeks away. And in some places - it may be working … with races that were once favoring Democrats over the summer now tightening.Oct. 16, 2022

