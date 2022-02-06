Rep. Swalwell: "We need more Republican leaders to stand up"
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) discusses the new developments surrounding the Jan 6 investigation, Jim Jordan's conversation with Trump on the day of the insurrection, the pressure for Bill Barr to testify and the RNC's definition of "legitimate political discourse."Feb. 6, 2022
