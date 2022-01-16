IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Rep. Sewell: "A high sign of hypocrisy" that lawmakers who approved Voting Rights Act in 2006 won't act now

04:10

Co-Chair of the Congressional Voting Rights Caucus Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) discusses the ongoing struggle to pass the federal voting rights bills languishing in the Senate.Jan. 16, 2022

