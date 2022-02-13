IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison: "As my grandma said, 'I ain't going nowhere'"

  • Parents organize to fight back against GOP's classroom culture war

  • Amir Locke and the Second Amendment

  • U.S. threatens 'crippling' sanctions for Russia amid fears of pending Ukraine invasion

    Rep. Neguse: "Public hearings are set to commence this Spring"

    Trump’s grip on the GOP

  • Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger

  • Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics

  • Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court

  • Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress

  • Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee

  • Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

  • Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem launches ad targeting trans youth sports

  • One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

  • Jonathan Capehart explains why he's worried about democracy

  • "Make them vote .. and forever state what side they're on," says Rev. Sharpton.

  • Rep. Sewell: "A high sign of hypocrisy" that lawmakers who approved Voting Rights Act in 2006 won't act now

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in

  • Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

The Sunday Show

Rep. Neguse: "Public hearings are set to commence this Spring"

Rep. Elaine Luria and Rep. Joe Neguse discuss the new developments surrounding the investigation into the events of January 6th, reports that Rudy Giuliani is in talks to testify in front of the House Select Committee and Trump reportedly flushing records down the drain.Feb. 13, 2022

