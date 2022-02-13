IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Neguse: "Public hearings are set to commence this Spring"
Rep. Elaine Luria and Rep. Joe Neguse discuss the new developments surrounding the investigation into the events of January 6th, reports that Rudy Giuliani is in talks to testify in front of the House Select Committee and Trump reportedly flushing records down the drain.
Rep. Neguse: "Public hearings are set to commence this Spring"
