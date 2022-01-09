Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation05:24
Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up05:53
Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.13:01
International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy06:24
Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion07:01
Now Playing
Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation05:44
UP NEXT
Rep. Jayapal, "We can still get [Build Back Better] done."09:20
Is the end of the pandemic in sight?05:49
Historian: We must protect democracy in 2022, or lose it forever.05:13
Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol06:47
Eric Adams becomes New York City's 110th mayor08:41
Sen. Alex Padilla: "It's not over yet" after Sen. Manchin says no on Build Back Better05:43
MLK III on King holiday: "No celebration without legislation"05:16
Rep. Cori Bush: It's "not a huge surprise" that Sen. Joe Manchin won't vote for Build Back Better05:50
D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers06:40
The walls are closing in on Donald Trump07:57
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 7600:36
Manchin says he won't vote for Biden's Build Back Better Act01:00
'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace announces departure from show02:33
The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt04:12
Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation05:44
As the House prepares to return to work tomorrow, Rep. Maxine Waters reacts to new Republican opposition to voting rights legislation and GOP attempts to rewrite the history of January 6.Jan. 9, 2022
Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation05:24
Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up05:53
Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.13:01
International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy06:24
Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion07:01
Now Playing
Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation05:44