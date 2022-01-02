Rep. Jayapal, "We can still get [Build Back Better] done."
Chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal talks to Jonathan Capehart about the Democrat's to-do list, as Congress returns to Washington D.C. for the 2022 session.Jan. 2, 2022
Rep. Jayapal, "We can still get [Build Back Better] done."
