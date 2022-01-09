Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) sat down with Jonathan Capehart to talk about his new book, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and how the Democrats planned for Donald Trump's attempt to steal the election. Plus, what are the next steps for the Jan. 6 committee -- and will they subpoena Mike Pence?Jan. 9, 2022
