    Rep. Dean: "Mr. McCarthy has shown himself to not be able to lead… He's a follower"

    08:06
The Sunday Show

Rep. Dean: "Mr. McCarthy has shown himself to not be able to lead… He's a follower"

08:06

Former House impeachment manager Rep. Madeline Dean talks to Jonathan Capehart about Kevin McCarthy's "shameful" behavior and the disarray of the GOP, in the wake of the newly revealed audio tapes exposing how McCarthy was planning to urge Trump to resign after the Jan. 6 insurrection.April 24, 2022

    Rep. Dean: "Mr. McCarthy has shown himself to not be able to lead… He's a follower"

    08:06
