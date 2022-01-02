IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Jayapal, "We can still get [Build Back Better] done."

  • Is the end of the pandemic in sight?

  • Historian: We must protect democracy in 2022, or lose it forever.

    Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol

    Eric Adams becomes New York City's 110th mayor

  • Sen. Alex Padilla: "It's not over yet" after Sen. Manchin says no on Build Back Better

  • MLK III on King holiday: "No celebration without legislation"

  • Rep. Cori Bush: It's "not a huge surprise" that Sen. Joe Manchin won't vote for Build Back Better

  • D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

  • The walls are closing in on Donald Trump

  • Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 76

  • Manchin says he won't vote for Biden's Build Back Better Act

  • 'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace announces departure from show

  • The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt

  • Republicans lay the groundwork to subvert the 2024 election

  • Fmr. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder discusses the 2022 midterms and the battles over redistricting

  • Filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner discusses 1/6 investigation

  • Sen. Chris Murphy on foreign policy and guns

  • January 6th Committee reveals what we already knew - it wasn't a group of rowdy tourists

  • White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary on Pandemic, Gun Control and Biden's meeting with Putin

The Sunday Show

Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection - a turning point in American democracy. Jonathan sat down with Rep. Madeleine Dean, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to recount their experiences on that day.Jan. 2, 2022

