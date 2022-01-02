Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol
Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection - a turning point in American democracy. Jonathan sat down with Rep. Madeleine Dean, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to recount their experiences on that day.Jan. 2, 2022
