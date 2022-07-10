IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Capehart: Dems, enough with the backbiting!

    06:49

  • Pennsylvania moves to write abortion ban into state constitution

    09:37
  • Now Playing

    Remembering Clifford L. Alexander, Jr.

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Key issues at stake in November

    05:00

  • Chicago's July 4th weekend gun death toll surpasses Highland Park shooting toll

    04:37

  • Donald Trump's big lie on election results is catching up to him

    06:01

  • Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

    06:13

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

    06:26

  • 1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

    06:17

  • The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

    09:14

  • Making Sense Of Monkeypox

    03:48

  • How will Dems respond to SCOTUS overturning Roe?

    03:07

  • The current state of the LGBTQ community

    09:01

  • Democrats call for action after Supreme Court's abortion ruling

    05:58

  • NY Gov. Hochul on Roe reversal: "This is deeply personal"

    07:06

  • Supreme Court strikes down NY State Concealed Gun law

    06:13

  • The Miller family unlocks their family mystery after purchasing a former plantation

    09:20

  • Election Deniers advance in primary elections

    11:15

  • Michigan Republicans Block Pride Month Resolution

    06:20

  • "Aunt Gloria" discusses latest headlines

    04:01

The Sunday Show

Remembering Clifford L. Alexander, Jr.

04:38

The nation's first Black secretary of the Army passed away this month at the age of 88. His daughter Elizabeth Alexander, poet and president of the Mellon Foundation, stops by the Sunday Show to discuss her father's lasting legacy.July 10, 2022

  • Capehart: Dems, enough with the backbiting!

    06:49

  • Pennsylvania moves to write abortion ban into state constitution

    09:37
  • Now Playing

    Remembering Clifford L. Alexander, Jr.

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    Key issues at stake in November

    05:00

  • Chicago's July 4th weekend gun death toll surpasses Highland Park shooting toll

    04:37

  • Donald Trump's big lie on election results is catching up to him

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All